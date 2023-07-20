(WHTM) – If you’re looking to beat the heat, several local communities are offering cooling centers.

Libraries and senior centers also often open their doors as cooling centers. The Community Cares Shelter in Carlisle does as well and organizers say they’ve had a lot of visitors.

“We definitely every day have a good number of people that stop in, stay in for a little, get some water or something just to kinda cool themselves off, maybe even grab a shower to kinda help them through the day,” said Beth Kempf, Executive Director for Community Cares Homeless Services.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hope Ministries also offers cooling centers in Mechanicsburg, Enola, and Lemoyne.

According to PA211, the following locations are designated as cooling centers.

Library System of Lebanon County: 125 North 7th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046

Air conditioning and water are available.

Monday through Wednesday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Thursday, 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday through Saturday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday, closed

Columbia Dream Center: 360 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512

Lunch from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, as well as coffee, water, snacks, and resource help.

Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

LifePath Christian Ministries: 363-373 West Market Street, York, PA 17401

Daily, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Additional cooling shelters can be found on PA211