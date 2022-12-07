HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a Hometown Hero by donating a toy and food this Sunday at the Cops, Cars, Coffee, and K9’s Christmas Drive.

The event will take place this Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Colonial Park Mall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police and Lower Paxton Township Police will be giving toys and food baskets to the families of Central Pennsylvania officers who were killed or severely wounded in the line of duty. This includes officers that are serving overseas on active duty.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Come out. Support us. Support people who have fallen in the line of duty and their families. Anyone who has served in the military please come out and support them. We are trying to have the biggest turnout… the more the merrier,” said Officer Gage Civijic of the Lower Paxton Township Police.

You’ll also get to meet Lower Paxton Township Police Department’s K9s.

Unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items are needed. You can drop these items off at the Colonial Park Mall in the former Bon-Ton parking lot.