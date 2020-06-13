Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 462 new cases, 49 new deaths

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 462 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, June 13, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 78,462 in all 67 counties.

The department is also reporting 49 new deaths bringing the statewide total to 6,211 deaths total due to the coronavirus.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19 at pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

As a reminder, DOH is no longer conducting daily press briefings. Pennsylvanians have, and continue to, follow universal precautions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. We will continue to share data through our daily press releases, and if there is important information to share, or the virus warrants regular briefings again, we will schedule and hold those. It is important that we all remember to Stay Safe, Stay Alert and Stay Calm.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: