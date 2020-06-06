Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 701 new cases, 45 new deaths

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 701 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, June 6, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 75,086 in all 67 counties.

The department is also reporting 45 new deaths bringing the statewide total to 5,931 deaths total due to the coronavirus.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask.

