Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 730 new cases, 5,124 dead to date

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 730 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 24, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 67,713.

According to the Department of Health, there are 5,096 dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”