Coronavirus patient being treated at Central PA UPMC Pinnacle facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – UPMC Pinnacle confirms a presumptive positive case for COVID-19 is being treated at one of its Central Pennsylvania hospitals. Hospital officials say for patient privacy, they are not identifying specific facilities.

The patient was exposed through international travel.

“We have been planning and preparing for this situation for months,” said Kelly McCall, the public relations director at UPMC Pinnacle.

UPMC Pinnacle says it is working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and that all proper infection prevention protocols are being followed.

“The communities we serve can be reassured that UPMC facilities are safe and staff are well-equipped and trained to properly care for any patient with COVID-19. UPMC facilities are safe,” said McCall.

UPMC Pinnacle says the Pennsylvania Department of Health will follow up and contact anyone who may have been affected.

Saturday, Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced there are 47 cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth: 6 confirmed by the CDC and 42 presumptive positive.

