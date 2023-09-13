MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County coroner was called to the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire on Main Street in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County early Wednesday morning.

The State Police Fire Marshall is on scene investigating the cause of the fire. Apartments above the former location of “The Sink” appear to have sustained significant damage.

The scene remains active and the area of South Main Street next to Market Square in Manheim is closed.

Officials are expected to provide an update on the deadly fire at 9 a.m.