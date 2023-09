EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to their office, the York County Coroner responded to a property in East Manchester Township York County on Sunday afternoon.

The scene is in the 100 block of Manchester Street in the township. According to an abc27 crew who was on the scene, Eagle Fire Compnay also responded to the incident, which appears to be on a farm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no word on what the incident is at this time.

Stay up to date with abc27 for further updates to this developing story