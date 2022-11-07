YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Twenty-four hours before Election Day, county party associations are making a final push to get voters to the polls.

Volunteers with the Democratic Party of York County spent Monday knocking on doors. Party leaders said getting a few more voters to the polls could make all the difference.

“So it’s not every door, the list is mostly people who are already registered as voters,” volunteer Roy Evans explained.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

This is only the second election Evans has volunteered in, and it has him driving up from Adams County nearly every weekend.

“I think it’s just the most crucial election in my life,” he said. “I think the stakes are just so high. January 6 really was critical to me, it was appalling.”

Evans is part of a major effort to get voters to the polls.

“Our coordinated team had over 140 people out on the doorsteps,” Democratic Party of York County Chair Chad Baker said.

Baker said this push has lasted several weeks, incorporating several different mechanisms to help voters cast their ballots.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

“Right now, we’re coordinating rides to the polls,” he said.

Both Baker and Evans said they are seeing more commitment from voters this year, which they say is an encouraging sign.

“We’re seeing a lot of excitement on both sides,” Baker said.

Evans said of the voters he has spoken to, “Most of them are, have been determined, like ‘Yes, absolutely, I’m voting.'”

abc27 spoke to multiple county party groups in the Midstate, both Democrat and Republican. Those groups said they wrapped up door-knocking over the weekend and are focusing now on setting up signs and training poll observers. Baker said that is also part of his party’s efforts.

“They are there to just oversee, make sure everything’s running smoothly,” he said of poll observers.

A lot of this work relies on volunteers like Evans stepping up.

“I want to do what I can to help keep democracy safe in America,” he said.