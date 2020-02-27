Couple expected to return to Dillsburg next week after coronavirus quarantine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – William and Colette Smedley were quarantined for ten days on a Diamond Princess Cruise ship, before starting another 14-day quarantine period in Texas. That isolation is expected end Monday, as long as they don’t develop symptoms or test positive for the coronavirus.

Bill Smedley of Dillsburg describes what it's like being quarantined at a U.S. military base in Texas. This 14-day isolation period comes after 10 days of being stuck in an interior room on a Diamond Princess cruise ship, where 700+ passengers were diagnosed with the #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6VYqWKWXIL — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) February 27, 2020

William Smedley says they have a nightly conference call with representatives from the CDC.

As they did during the quarantine on the ship, the couple gets food delivered to them. At the base, they are allowed to walk around a fenced-in area, which is guarded by U.S. Marshals.

“Nobody’s allowed in except for the health care workers and the sanitation people and they’re all dressed in protective clothing and masks,” said William Smedley.

The Smedleys do not have any symptoms. They say they are excited to return to normalcy.

Thursday on ABC27 News at 5, the Smedleys will talk about how they will be returning to Central PA.

