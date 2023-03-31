Statistically, people aged fifty and older contracted covid more easily when it began in 2020, and higher death rates continued to grow over the course of time, but that changed after the creation of covid vaccine.

“I believe that if you look at covid, I think covid is going to be around for the rest of our lives I think we’re going to have an annual covid season that starts around the time that flu season fall ends in the spring, and I think there will be an annual covid shot,” DR. JOHN GOLDMAN who is infectious disease specialist for UPMC.

Using public reports from 2020 through 2021 an analysis led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania discovered that people between the ages 25-54 had a higher covid related death rate than people 55 and older.

“Clearly a much a young person who’s at much higher risk of getting severe disease ending up the hospital or even dying if they had not been from covid if they had not been vaccinated,” said Goldman.

Friday, March 18th, Pennsylvania had sixty-six covid related deaths, while there were 912 covid related deaths in us which is the lowest death rate since the start of the pandemic which could be a result of more people being vaccinated… And even though numbers are low, covid is still around.

“The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated best way to protect yourself is to get boosted,” said Dr. John Goldman.