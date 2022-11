EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!

A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.

The cow was last seen at the intersection of Olde Hickory and Apple Tree.

Police are asking residents to protect their valuables due to the cow going through residential neighborhoods.