HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be slowed down on the Interstate 83 bridge, also known as the South Bridge, in Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 43: CAPITOL/2ND ST. There is a lane restriction.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Traffic is backed up on the northbound and the southbound lanes at this time.

No word on when the road will be fully reopened.