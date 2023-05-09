DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed down a section of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.

PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler says that a tractor-trailer carrying mulch crashed and spilled its contents over the road. No other vehicles appear to be involved, according to Schreffler.

According to PennDOT, the crash is on Interstate 81 northbound between Exit 72A and one mile north of Exit 77. All lanes are closed at this time.

No word on injuries, however, Schreffler states that the road may reopen within a few hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 news for further updates.