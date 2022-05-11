LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed a portion of PA-283E in Lancaster County.
Video from PA511 shows first responders at the scene and vehicles backed up near Spooky Nook Road. All lanes are closed due to the crash and there are delays in the westbound lanes as well.
It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles are affected or if there are any reported injuries.
