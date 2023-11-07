(WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle has closed all lanes of westbound 283 in a portion of Dauphin County.

According to 511pa, the incident is located between the Toll House Road exit and North Union Street exit in Londonderry Township.

The Dauphin County coroner’s office was called to the scene.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, the crash happened just after 11 a.m.

Traffic is being directed off 283 at Toll House and back on at Vine St. It is not yet clear how long the road will be closed.

There is also a traffic disruption on the eastbound side of 283 in the area of the Toll House Road Exit, caused by rubbernecking, according to 511pa.