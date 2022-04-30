DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 North in Dauphin County.

According to the PennDOT, the crash is on I-81 northbound between Exit 70: I-83 SOUTH/US 322 EAST/PA TURNPIKE and 1 mile NORTH of Exit 70: I-83 SOUTH/US 322 EAST/PA TURNPIKE. All lanes are closed.

No word on injuries, or when the road will reopen.

From a traffic camera near the scene, it appears that at least one tractor-trailer is involved.