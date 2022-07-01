YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 15 in Adams County.

According to 511PA, Route 15 is closed northbound at Route 94, which is the York Springs interchange. Traffic can get back on Route 15 north at Latimore Valley Road.

us route 15

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to PennDOT, they suspect multiple vehicles are involved. The accident is causing a major backup on the road, and rescue units are arriving on the scene.

No word on any injuries or fatalities at this time.