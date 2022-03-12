CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has blocked all lanes on Route 581 east in Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N GETTYSBURG/CAMP HILL and Exit 6B: I-83 SOUTH – YORK. All lanes closed.

This involves 20-30 vehicles according to PennDOT. No estimate on when the road will reopen.

No word on any injuries or fatalities at this time. Pennsylvania State Police has said to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.