UPDATE: As of 7:40 a.m. all lanes on US 11 have reopened

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash is closing a portion of US 11 in Perry County.

According to 511pa.com, a crash is on US 11 southbound between VALLEY ST and Exit: PA 274 WEST – DUNCANNON. All lanes are closed. The northbound lanes in the same area were also closed for a time, however, those lanes have been reopened.

No word on injuries or when the road will be reopened at this time.