CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — At least one person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle that closed a portion of Route 441 on Tuesday morning.

Susquehanna Regional Police were dispatched to the area shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

When they arrived they found that the rider of the motorcycle was unconscious near the crash scene. Police said the rider was transported to Hershey Medical Center in critical condition to undergo emergency treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was alert and responsive, according to police.

Police were advising motorists that the road would be closed for a few hours until the investigation is complete. The road did reopen around 10:50 a.m.

Susquehanna Regional Police along with the Lancaster County Crash Team were on the scene investigating the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash about the crash to contact Detective Laurel Bair at (717) 426-1164 or BairL@srpd27.com.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.