CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down part of US 11 in Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on US 11 in both directions between NEWVILLE RD and CENTERVILLE RD. All lanes closed.

State troopers are saying to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.