DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on 322E is closing all lanes in Dauphin County as of 6:26 p.m.

The crash is between the exits for Penhar Drive, and Chambers Hill Road, 82nd Street, Grayson Road, and Hilton Street.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash, when the highway will reopen, or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, updates will be made as information is released.