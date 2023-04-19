DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A section of road in Dauphin County has been shut down due to a school bus crash on Wednesday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer, the accident occurred in the 7200 block of Linglestown Road. State Police say that the crash involved a Central Dauphin Middle School bus and another vehicle.

Trooper Frazer said that three students were on the bus and that there was one minor injury, however, it is not known if it was a student or an adult was injured. State Police is asking residents to avoid the area. The school is notifying parents, which is according to Trooper Frazer.

According to PennDOT, the crash is on PA 39 between Piketown Road and Manor Drive. All lanes of the road are closed in both directions.

Trooper Frazer says that more information will be released by Pennsylvania State Police at a later time.