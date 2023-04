YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash caused a portion of Interstate 83 South to be closed in York County on Thursday, April 20. The road was closed for roughly an hour.

According to 511PA, the crash was between Exit 32: 382 – Newberrytown and Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown.

The cause of the crash, and if there are any injuries associated with it, is unclear at this time.