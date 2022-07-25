(WHTM) – A crash has shut down US 222 southbound near Lancaster.

According to PennDOT, the accident is between the exit to PA 272 – Oregon Pike and Exit US 30W/PA 283W/US 222 South.

All lanes are closed due to the crash and traffic is being redirected off the highway.

The cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved, and whether there are any injuries are all unknown at this time.