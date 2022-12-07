YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Carroll Township Police Department, on Dec. 2 a credit card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located in York County.

Police say that they were contacted on Dec. 2 at around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a credit card skimmer device that was found. The skimmer device was installed on the inside of gas pump 6 at the 7-Eleven, located at 313 Route 15.

According to police, a technician who was performing maintenance on the gas pumps discovered the device. The device was installed on the inside of the machine, out of sight from anyone using the gas pump.

Police say that device has been seized and the case is currently under investigation.

The Carroll Township Police Department advises anyone who was at the gas pumps within the last month to check their bank accounts for potential fraud.

According to police, they are unsure if the data was obtained by the device and retrieved by the suspect who had placed it there or stored on the device.