Crews battle brush fires, weather conditions fuel flames

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews battled a couple of brush fires amidst windy weather.

One of the fires was on South Mountain Road in Franklin Township, York County.

Crews were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday. Fire Companies from neighboring counties were called in to help provide support.

Northern York County Fire Rescue warned that something like this could happen Sunday. It posted that the fire danger level was very high because of weather conditions.

Right now, it’s unclear if anyone was hurt. There have been reports that some homes nearby were evacuated.

There was also another brush fire in Windosor Township, York County.