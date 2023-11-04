STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews have been on the scene of a fire in Dauphin County on Saturday afternoon.

The fire is in the 100 block of South 4th Street in Steelton. According to the Middletown Fire Department, the fire has been upgraded to a second alarm.

Citizen’s Fire Company #1 of Highspire is asking people to use caution in the area of 4th, Walnut & Elm Streets as multiple departments are fighting the fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.