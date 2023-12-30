MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire that occurred in Lancaster County on Saturday, Dec. 30.

According to a fire chief on the scene, they were called to the fire around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of West Walnut Street in Marietta Borough, Lancaster County. The fire was then upgraded to a second alarm.

The fire chief told abc27 that no one was in the home at the time. However, five people had been displaced by the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries due to the fire, according to the fire chief.

No word on a cause at this time.