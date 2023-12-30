HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency personnel were dispatched for a car that was stuck in the Susquehanna River near Front Street and Nagle Street on Saturday morning.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Station’s Facebook, a boat arrived and found no one in the car.

The wrecker company would rig the car from the river with the boat’s assistance.

It took around 45 minutes before they left the scene, the following were on scene assisting with the car; the squad, wagon 4, ladder 2, and boats 1 and 2.