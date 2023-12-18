(WHTM) — Police and fire departments in multiple Lancaster County communities are waning motorists to not to drive in standing water this morning.

The Ephrata Fire Company and the Fire Department Mount Joy have each had to assist stranded motorists in flood waters.

Motorists are warned to never drive through flood waters, to drive with caution and not to drive around barricades and road closure signs.

West Earl Township Police department is warning motorists that the following roads are flooded and impassable: Cabin Road, N.Farmersville Road at Turtle Hill Road, Cider Mill Road at Conestoga Creek, Conestoga Creek Road at Cats Back Road, Cocalico Creek Road, and S. State Street at Lions park.

According to Ready PA, six inches of moving water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars and cause them to lose control or stall, foot of moving water will float many vehicles, and two feet of moving water will float most vehicles including SUVs and pick-up trucks.

For more information about driving safety and flood preparedness click here.