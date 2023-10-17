YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The community-based nonprofit Crispus Attucks York will soon be breaking ground on its brand new history and culture center.

abc27 news reported back in January 2023 when Crispus Attucks York first launched their capital campaign to raise money for the new Crispus Attucks History and Culture Center, which will soon be constructed at 513-543 South Court Street in York.

According to Crispus Attucks York, the new center is going to be approximately 19,000 square feet in size and will stand three stories tall. The new facility was designed by the award-winning architectural firm, Murphy & Dittenhafer Architects, and the new facility was made to “celebrate, preserve, and teach the living history and traditions of African Americans in greater York.”

Specifically, the new museum and culture center will educate the public on York’s history of:

Slavory

Segregation

Civil Unrest

Social injustice

Activism

According to Crispus Attucks York, they will be holding an official ground breaking ceremony for the History and Culture Center on Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. at 45 Boundary Avenue, adjacent to the Susan Byrnes Health Education Center.

Crispus Attucks York plans on opening the new center by March 2024.

