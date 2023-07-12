CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work is set to start on Route 641 in Cumberland County.

The culvert replacement project will begin on July 24, weather permitting, on the bridge located between Kough Road and Springfield Avenue in N. Newton Township and Newville Borough.

Courtesy of PennDOT

PennDOT says traffic control will be in place for up to 184 days and the structure will be limited to one lane with traffic signals allowing alternating directions of traffic through the area.

The project, which will take place in phases, includes the replacement of an existing culvert with a precast box culvert, the construction of a retaining wall, and some other construction.

According to PennDOT, all work is expected to be completed by November 19, 2024.