Cumberland Co. teen named honorary Sheriff’s deputy

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Fifteen-year-old March Hench was sworn in as an honorary member of the Cumberland County Deputy Sheriff’s Office, by Judge Matt Smith.

After receiving his badge from Sheriff Jody Smith, March spent time with the sheriff, her deputies, the K-9 team, the County Special Response Team, and Middlesex Twp. Police Officers.





March, who is from Shippensburg, wants to be in law enforcement and he got a first-hand look at what the Cumberland County Sheriff’s does with demonstrations from the county’s K-9’s Thor and Keisel.

March also received a tour of the Bearcat from the Cumberland County Special Response Team (SRT) at the Cumberland County Emergency Service Training Academy, in Middlesex Township.