SHIPPENSBURG TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Eagles have been in the news a lot in recent weeks, and one Cumberland County woman is concerned — not about the eagles on the football field, but the ones in her backyard.

Gay Basehore is worried about helicopters flying over and disturbing the bald eagle’s nest on her property. The bald eagles showed up and started nesting in a tree about four or five years ago.

“They just appeared out of nowhere, and I was so thrilled,” she said.

Initially, however, Basehore ran into a problem with the ROTC out of Shippensburg University.

“They were doing some practice runs with, I think they were training with helicopters,” she said.

The flights were landing nearby and disturbing the eagles, so Basehore made some phone calls.

“They changed it and we haven’t had any issues since,” she said,

No issues — until recently, that is. This time, it is medical helicopters. Basehore said she started seeing them at the beginning of February.

“I saw two or three all in one week,” Basehore said. “The sound of the helicopter is, it feels like a physical hitting you, it’s very disturbing to the birds.”

During one flight, Basehore said the female bald eagle was so disturbed, she flew off her nest.

“I was very upset to see that,” Basehore said. “Even though it’s been very warm, it’s important for them to stay on their eggs.”

Basehore picked up the phone, calling health systems and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, but she has not had any luck.

“I don’t quite know who to contact,” she said.

A warden from the Game Commission did come out to Basehore’s property to look at the nest, but she said he told her they do not have any authority to change things. The FAA has authority over flight paths.

Basehore hopes she can get in touch with someone to make a change.

“Maybe changing their route a little bit or even their elevation,” she said.

She said she knows that could be complicated and aircraft have to deal with multiple factors, but she just wants what is best for the birds.

“There needs to be some kind of law or understanding that these birds need to be protected and left alone,” she said.

abc27 reached out to Penn State Health and WellSpan Health for more information on how these flight paths work. A spokesperson confirmed the FAA has the final say on any airspace restrictions.