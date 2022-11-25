CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted to approve over $5 million in additional Cumberland County Recovery Grants at the Commissioners’ Finance Meeting that took place on Nov. 23.

The board approved $5,406,757 at the meeting. By a vote of 2-1, Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted to approve the grants for P25 Radios.

Funding for the Cumberland County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities and Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation was also approved.

A total of $3,783,757 in funding was approved for the purchase of P25 radios for Cumberland County fire, police, EMS, and municipal emergency management departments.

Cumberland County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities was allocated $873,000. They will be putting $500,000 towards affordable housing and $250,000 towards the creation of a land bank. The remaining $123,000 will be put towards gap funding to cover administration of community development block grants and the 2023 community business development subsidy.

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) received an additional $750,000 in grants. This will include $500,000 for tourism product development grants and $250,000 for small business revolving loan fund.

The county has granted a total of $22,664,618 in Cumberland County Recovery Grants and has allocated $25 million for county revenue replacement. The remaining amount of $3,172,534 will be allocated at a later time.

Nov. 9, 2022: The Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 with Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voting in the affirmative to approve $1.2 million in Cumberland County Recovery Grants for Business/Non-profit and COVID-19 recovery, and $25 million for county revenue replacement.

Oct. 26, 2022: Cumberland County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve $6,434,235 million in Cumberland County Recovery Grants for infrastructure projects in the county. Twenty-one municipalities were awarded funding for improvement projects.

Oct. 12, 2022: Cumberland County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve $7,112,908 million in Cumberland County Recovery Grants for mental health and physical health organizations across the county. Seventeen organizations were awarded funding to improve the physical and mental health of residents directly & indirectly impacted by COVID-19.

Sept. 29, 2021: Cumberland County Commissioners voted to award three Cumberland County higher education institutions $2.5 million through the Cumberland County Recovery Grant Program.