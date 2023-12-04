CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Cumberland County bank that is based in Camp Hill recently announced the completion of a merger with other banking entities.

The Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANKCORP, Andrew Samuel, recently announced the completion of their merger with Partners Bancorp, The Bank of Delmarva, and Virginia Partners Bank.

This merger with and into LINKBANK was made effective back on Thursday, November 30.

“We are delighted with the closing of this transformational combination that establishes LINKBANK as a premier Mid-Atlantic community bank franchise,” Samuel said in a release. “We look forward to moving forward united with an experienced and respected board, leadership team, and employees highly focused on building sustained value for our key stakeholders.”

According to the announcement, following the merger, LINKBANK now has total assets of approximately $2.8 billion, deposits of approximately $2.3 billion, and loans of approximately $2.2 billion.

LINKBANK was formed in 2018 and serves individuals, families, nonprofits, and business clients throughout Central and South Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Southern New Jersey through 31 client solution centers.

For more information, you can visit LINKBANK’S website by clicking here.

