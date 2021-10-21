Cumberland County community gathered to honor volunteer firefighter killed in the line of duty

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large turnout was known to remember a Cumberland County firefighter, killed in the line of duty.

Jerome Guise of Citizen’s Fire Company #1 in Mount Holly Springs was trying to save a life, from a burning home.

Firefighters to say this was the first death in 125 years of the Citizen’s Fire Company in Cumberland County. First responders say Guise not only loved his family but also those he served.

Flags were waved at half-staff at the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety building as the community honors firefighters who have passed away in the line of duty, including volunteer firefighter Jerome Guise.

“You know what I want to say to him, job well done, and thank you for what you were doing and thank you for doing what you did,” Firefighter and Paramedic Doug Herman said.

While attempting a rescue, a burning home collapsed on him, devastating his department.

“We pulled everybody out of the fire, and we went back to the station sat around, and just talked as a family tried to let it set in and gather our thoughts from there.”

In the ceremony, a plaque was revealed to honor Guise and keep his legacy alive, which brought tears to family and friends.

First responders say it’s hard to lose one of your own.

“You know it’s something, it’s one anniversary that we don’t want ever want to relive again,” Herman said.

Herman says Jerome was a hero that cared for everyone and seeing the community come out to honor him was humbling.

“We all may have our differences and different departments and things like that but we all come together especially to support each other,” Herman said.

“It means a lot and it’s going to show he’s always going to be remembered his name is always going to be on this wall it’s just outpouring from the community even after the incident the community support municipality support it’s just amazing,” Yingst said.