CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Pro Cut Concrete Sawing & Drilling (Pro Cut) announced on Feb. 3 that they have officially transitioned ownership of their 50+ year old company to 33 of its employees – making it 100% employee owned.

The now former owners of Pro Cut, CEO Kevin W. Craig and President Dennis E. Shifler, decided to begin considering options in advance for the future transition of their company, in order to ensure that the company remained locally owned and managed. Additionally, the former owners wanted to find a way to show appreciation to all of the employees that made Pro Cut what it is today.

Now that Pro Cut has transitioned to a 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), employees that are 18 years or older and have worked at the company for a minimum of one year will be eligible to participate in the ESOP, according to Pro Cut.

“We have always treated our employees like family,” Craig said. “We are excited that everyone now has a stake in the business.”

Employees of Pro-Cut Concrete Sawing & Drilling

Pro-Cut is located at 3939 Trindle Rd., and offers concrete cutting and selective demolition services in the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions. According to Pro Cut, they offer these services in a variety of sectors, including:

Commercial construction

Heavy highway

Food services

Wastewater and water treatment demolition

Medical

Manufacturing

High-security institutions

Government

Transportation

Industrial

Public utilities

For more information on Pro Cut, you can visit their website at www.procutsawing.com