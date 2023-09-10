CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday was a day full of celebration in one Cumberland County village.

Northeast Fire and Rescue hosted the 100th-anniversary parade and celebration of the Summerdale Fire Company.

People lined the streets as over 50 pieces of fire apparatus from several fire companies and other emergency service organizations made their way through the village of Summerdale.

“It’s pretty incredible and what’s really incredible to me is the membership and how we all came together to make this event happen,” Jon Saussaman said.

“They are part of our community, they are a heartbeat and they are here volunteered or paid and we need them,” Sasha Roble said.

Fire officials hope their parade encouraged more people to become volunteer firefighters.