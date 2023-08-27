CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire truck was involved in a traffic incident while responding to a fire in Cumberland County during the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to the North Middleton Fire Company, the department was dispatched along with other fire departments to Lower Frankford Township for a structure fire at 8:44 p.m. Saturday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While responding to the call, a fire truck was involved in a traffic incident around Stone Church Road. This resulted in the fire truck leaving the roadway.

The fire company said that within minutes, additional responders from the fire company’s mutual aid partners arrived on the scene to assist.

Fire officials have said that the incident did not result in any serious injuries to any personnel and did not involve any other vehicles or members of the public.

The fire company states that they are fully cooperating with the authorities and will continue to provide updates as the information becomes available.