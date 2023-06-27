CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Midstate Goodwill recently closed its doors, and last month the property was sold for over $5 million.

According to a spokesperson for Goodwill Mark McGaffin, the Goodwill located at 3825 Hartzdale Road in Camp Hill closed its doors back in April 2023. The recent closure was due to the company’s decision to “relocate [their] warehouse, recycling and outlet center operations to a newer facility located at 1400 Aip Drive in Middletown.”

The sale of this property was accomplished by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell and CEO and managing principle of Landmark Commercial Jason Grace.

After Goodwill’s April closure, the property was sold to Spectre Hartzdale LLC who bought the 60,000 square foot building in late May for $5.4 million, according to Grace. Moving forward, Spectre Hartzdale LLC plans to find a new tenant for the property, according to Grace.

According to McGaffin, the proceeds that were acquired from the recent sale of the Camp Hill-based Goodwill facility will be utilized for Goodwill’s initiatives and used to support their mission activities.

According to Goodwill’s website, they were first founded back in 1902, and since then The Goodwill Keystone Area (GKA) provides their programs and services to 22 different counties in Pennsylvania.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.