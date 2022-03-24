CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office has identified the two homicide victims in a February 23 investigation in Southampton Township.

The victims were identified as Frankie Dean Thomas, 37, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, and Eddie Lee Shaw, 54, of Chambersburg.

The coroner’s office says both died of gunshot wounds and that State Police are continuing to investigate.

Earlier this week United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrests of Cordaryl Burns and Larry Burns in connection to the February double homicide and house fire.

Larry Burns

On February 23, 2022, the Pennsylvania State Police was called to a house fire in the 100 block of Neil Road, Shippensburg, Cumberland County after Thomas and Shaw were discovered in the home. Troopers investigated and – on March 16, 2022 – obtained arrest warrants charging Cordaryl and Larry Burns with homicide and lesser included offenses.

Troopers also learned that both men fled Pennsylvania and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced following the arrests that “all records concerning the arrest warrants and this investigation are sealed” and that no further information will be released.

This morning at about 8 a.m., members of the fugitive task force arrested Cordaryl Burns in the 13000 block of Forrer Street, Detroit, Michigan. He was turned over to the Detroit Police Department pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Also, this morning at about 8 a.m., members of the fugitive task force arrested Larry Burns in the 3000 block of North Roberts Avenue, Lumberton, North Carolina. He was turned over to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

United States Marshal Pane stated, “It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court. It is my sincere hope that members of the affected communities will find some measure of comfort knowing this suspect will face justice.”

Cumberland County Spokesperson Jonathan Kibe told abc27 that firefighters were dispatched for reports of a basement fire and arrived four minutes later on Feb. 23.

“They did attempt to go make an interior attack but were pushed out by the fire conditions and fought the remainder of the fire from the exterior,” Kibe said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house.

“It’s throughout the entire house, like I said pretty much the entire house was on fire when they got here,” Kibe said.