CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to West Shore Regional Police a traffic stop in Lemoyne led to a pursuit on Saturday, September 3.

On Saturday, September 3 at around 1:30 p.m. a West Shore Regional Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 Block of Lowther Street.

The vehicle did not stop and a short pursuit took place. Eventually the vehicle stopped on Paxton Street in Harrisburg City. The operator of the vehicle, Diondre Tyrik Anderson fled on foot.

Anderson was taken into custody and was transported to Cumberland County prison.

According to West Shore Regional Police, Anderson was charged with Escape and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police.