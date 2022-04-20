HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for threatening to kill President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that Mohamed Farah, a citizen of Somalia, threatened to assassinate President Biden in January 2022.

The indictment further alleges that Farah threatened to assassinate former President Trump if he runs

for reelection.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carl D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each of the charged offenses is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.