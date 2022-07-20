CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury has found a man guilty on one count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and one count of recklessly endangering another person from an incident from April 2021.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Videl Little started a high-speed vehicle chase on April 11, 2021, in Wormleysburg Borough and East Pennsboro Township.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Little had fled from police in excess of 100 miles per hour down Front Street for several miles. He then fled on foot and was arrested a short time later near the Susquehanna River.

Little was found guilty on July 19, following a two-day trial before Judge Albert H. Masland.