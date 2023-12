LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are currently investigating multiple unsecured vehicle entries and a home burglary.

West Shore Regional Police Department said that these incidents occurred on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the area of Bridgeview Drive in Lemoyne at around 9 p.m.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance systems to see if they can locate anything to help assist police. Those with any information are asked to contact police at 717-238-9676.