SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County responded to a call that ended up being a “swatting” incident on Tuesday, April 18.

According to Silver Spring Township Police, officers were dispatched at 5:34 p.m. to the 100 block of Ellis Alley in the Walden development, which is located in Mechanicsburg. Police said the caller stated that he had committed, and was still committing, serious crimes against others.

Police state that officers started to arrive on the scene around 5:37 p.m. and set up a perimeter at the location provided and started to get neighbors to safer locations while they continued to gather information.

Officials then say that a request was made for the Cumberland County Special Response Team (SRT) to be deployed.

According to police, the information that was gathered led to a belief that this was a swatting incident, however, police say that the decision was made to use the SRT to verify all was safe in the residence.

By definition, swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address when no incident is occurring.

At around 7:30 p.m., SRT members entered the residence and confirmed that no active situation was happening and that it was in fact a swatting call, police say.

Officials say swatting stretches agencies and resources which put the public at risk. In the state of Pennsylvania, swatting is Illegal. Silver Spring Township Police says that 17 different first responder agencies responded and a minimum of 62 total personnel were involved.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Cory Kenn at 717-697-0607 extension 2004 or Ckeen@sstwp.org.