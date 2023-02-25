CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A state representative from Cumberland County is proposing that a local bridge be renamed to honor a fallen military hero.

Representative Barbara Gleim (R-Cumberland) plans to introduce legislation designating a bridge carrying Pennsylvania Route 641 over Big Spring Creek on the border of Newville Borough and West Pennsboro Township as the SFC Randall Shugart Memorial Bridge.

SFC Shugart was killed in action on October 3, 1993, in Mogadishu, Somalia as part of a rescue operation for two downed Blackhawk helicopters.

Shugart was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions.